Kangana Ranaut says no National Award for her historical drama Manikarnika will question their credibility

We all know the fact that actor Kangana Ranaut is a savage star and has impressed the audience with her acting abilities. She is called the QUEEN of Bollywood and one of the reasons behind it is that she always explores. Right from wearing the director's hat for her last outing Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi to nailing it with her acting chops in films like Gangster, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3, Life in a Metro, Fashion, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Kangana is an inspiration to many. On Saturday, Ranaut celebrated her 32nd birthday where she announced her next venture - a biopic. This one will see her play the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on the silver screen.

Known not to mince words, actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, expressed that if she doesn't receive a National Film Award for her role as Rani Lakshmibai in the historical drama, then it would lead to questions on the organisation's credibility. During the media interaction at her 32nd birthday celebrations, Kangana, who already has won three National awards for Fashion, Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns was asked whether she is expecting another for Manikarnika. She replied, "I feel there are certain things which if you will not respect, then it is, in turn, disrespectful for that organisation itself. So, if I or my film Manikarnika... doesn't win at National film awards, then it will question the credibility of that award ceremony but if I come across other good work then, I will be objective enough to say it's better than me."

She also spoke how she felt about actress Tabu doing a fabulous job in AndhaDhun "I think last year, Tabu ji gave an amazing performance in 'Andhadun'. I am floored by what she has done. I think in the coming year, it will be revealed. If there will be a better performance than 'Manikarnika', I will definitely appreciate that but I don't think it will happen."