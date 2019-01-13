Kangana Ranaut says other Bollywood ladies pretend like she doesn’t exist

Whether or not her films are a commercial success, Kangana Ranaut has never failed to steal the show. A couple of her last films i.e. Rangoon and Simran failed to rake in good money. But who can resist falling in love with her flawless performance? With the magnum opus Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, she is expected to take the big screen by storm. At the same time, the film certainly has all the potential to become a blockbuster. But even amid all this, Kangana wonders why her b-town colleagues don't extend their wishes, a gesture that she claims she has always followed.

"I don't feel so threatened by anyone around. You know like you see I will praise Alia or I would praise Anushka or I would praise everyone. I never shied away from going to Deepika's Piku trial. Everyone I have praised in my capacity. Sonakshi's Lootera I saw and the whole year I praised her. I don't get threatened. Why don't I see same sort of...why is everyone like, "Oh, oh, oh she doesn't exist"? Why is that going on? I exist. My film has crossed millions and millions of views and it is one of the most promising films of this year. So when they pretend I don't exist ... nobody ever talks about my teasers or trailers," she said, during a conversation with News18.

Kangana's upfront behaviour and the practice of speaking her mind has irked controversies many times. Not long ago, she found herself amid a verbal scuffle with fellow actor Sonam Kapoor during a #MeToo debate. Her open allegations against actor Aditya Pancholi (who she once rumouredly dated) have made numerous headlines. Is it safe to assume that this impacts her relationship with other actors as well?