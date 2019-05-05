Kangana Ranaut shares her experience of spending ten days in silence

Ranjini Maitra May 05 2019, 4.03 pm May 05 2019, 4.03 pm

Materialistic gifts are done and dusted, physical and mental wellness is far more important! Which is why actor Kangana Ranaut, on her 32nd birthday, gifted herself something innovative. She secured a spot for herself at a yoga camp. The wellness programme, held in Coimbatore, was carried out in uninterrupted silence with long hours of meditation. In the age of digital chaos and a lifestyle that barely allows you any time to breathe, doesn't this sound really tempting?

Kangana, at the yoga camp, practised Samyama. It is anciently known as a combined process of Dharna, Dhyana and Samadhi, a form of deep psychological absorption. The actor, who is usually always caught up in the hurly-burly of every day, had a great time soaking in the silence. Her team, on Instagram, shared how she felt about it.

“I have been practising yoga since I was around 16-17. The programme I am about to attend is an advanced one. I had been meaning to do this for a while now. This year, it happened close to my birthday. Ten days of silence is a big commitment, but I wanted it to be a birthday present for myself," Kangana Ranaut had earlier told the media, ahead of her 32nd birthday.

She celebrated her birthday in Manali, accompanied by her family members, post which she headed to resume the shoot of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's Panga.

Panga features Kangana as a Kabaddi player. She started training in Manali and is religiously practising it in Mumbai these days. Recently, citing date issues, she also walked out of Anurag Basu's Imali. The actor is presently occupied with the Jayalalitha biopic as she awaits releases of Panga and Mental Hai Kya.