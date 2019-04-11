Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘mediocre’

Divya Ramnani April 11 2019, 5.10 pm April 11 2019, 5.10 pm

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is well-known for her outspoken attitude and fearless personality. The Queen star has time and again ranted against almost all her contemporaries and the latest star to come under her radar is Alia Bhatt. What started with Kangana blaming Alia of not reciprocating her supportive gesture, has now taken an ugly turn. Recently, a media portal had organised a poll on the best actors (female), wherein Kangana Ranaut defeated Alia Bhatt, because of her noteworthy performance in Manikarnika. While this should be a piece of happy news for Ranaut, she was rather offended.

Hours later, the same portal got in touch with the Tanu Weds Manu actor, in order to know her reaction on beating the Bhatt girl. And, oh boy, she sounded really upset… to an extent that she degraded Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gully Boy. An unimpressed Kangana was quoted saying, “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media has taken filmy kids love too far...stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.” OUCH!

Well, this is clearly not the first time that Kangana has attacked Alia, earlier, she had called her a Karan Johar puppet. “I asked her if I can be courteous and gracious to acknowledge her requests for encouraging relevant work that she does, why she is so scared to see my film. I suggested that she grows some spine and support an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism....if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo (Karan Johar) puppet then I don’t consider her successful... I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and not raise a voice, then her success has no value.... hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities, Napo gang life is simply restricted to give and take favours hope she rises above that.”

Alia Bhatt, for the classy lady that she is, had the most sensible reply to Kangana’s allegations. The Raazi girl had opened up at an event, “I would like to react to her personally if she has any complaints. I don’t want to talk about it in the media. As I have said before, I really admire her as an actor and the choices that she makes. She’s a very outspoken person and I admire her for that as well. If I have upset her unintentionally, then I don’t know. Basically, it wasn’t my intention. I didn’t do anything to get a reaction like this."

Spare the kid, Kangana!!