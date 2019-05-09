Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30's release date

Rushabh Dhruv May 09 2019, 8.13 pm May 09 2019, 8.13 pm

The world of showbiz is incomplete without chaos and dramatic fights. Time and again, we have witnessed the actors having their fall-outs and rifts, sparking some of the biggest controversies of all time. Two of the most popular actors of the current generation who have kept the gossip churning for a long time are none other than Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan. Kangana, being controversy’s favourite child, has taken mean jibes at Hrithik several times and the duo’s war is still considered one of B-Town’s ugliest. Mental Hai Kya, starring Ranaut, was earlier slated for a June 21, 2019 release was pushed to July 26 - a date that has already been chosen by the makers of Hrithik’s Super 30. Now, to avoid the clash with Kangana, Hrithik Roshan has shifted the release date of his film. Hrithik recently took to his Instagram and posted the update.

After this announcement by Hrithik, how can Kangana not say something? "Hrithik Roshan, Madhu Mentena and Ekta Kapoor had collectively decided that Hrithik would push Super 30’s release date and Ekta will bring her film MHK on 26th July, they had taken this call last week itself, I don’t know why he wrote this sob story but I am glad MHK getting a solo release, I salute my producer Ekta Kapoor for making her way in this male-dominated industry, its not easy to do what she does.... I applaud her courage and power," Kangana said in an official statement.

As per the quote by Kangana, it's Hrithik Roshan, Madhu Mentena and Ekta Kapoor collective effort which led to the makers of Super 30 push their release date. Further, in her statement, Kangana also lauded the producer of Mental Hai Kya, Ekta Kapoor, for being so brave in this male-dominated industry.