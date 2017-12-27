Kangana Ranaut spends a workoholic yet sweet Christmas on the sets of Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for next film, a period drama, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film is being directed by Krrish. The talented and critically acclaimed actress will be essaying the role of the warrior queen Rani Laxmibhai in the movie. In fact, she has been taking sword training and combat training to do justice to the character. In July this year, while filming a sword-fighting sequence, Kangana got hurt as well. And now on the Christmas eve, Kangana decided to celebrate the festival with her cast and crew.

We recently got a glimpse of the Christmas celebrations on the sets Manikarnika. The actress was seen treating the team of the film with some delicious cakes while she herself relished some. Reportedly, after a working Christmas, the actress will take off to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh to spend her New Years.

Meanwhile, 2017 has been a hell of a year for Kangana who has constantly been in news for the number of controversies. On the work front, she was last seen in Simran. Directed by Hansal Mehta the movie did not perform well at the box office despite the fact that the actress was widely appreciated for her performance. Besides, Kangana has also been signed for a Shekhar Kapur film in which she is supposed to play the role of an 85-year-old woman.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is slated for a April 27, 2018 release.