Kangana Ranaut spills the beans on shunning award functions

Controversy ‘queen’ Kangana Ranaut, has once again made a shocking confession. She revealed the real reason for not attending award functions. During a podcast, the actress spilled the beans on shunning award shows and stated actress and new mom Soha Ali Khan as the reason.

Seriously? The actress-turned-writer was last seen in Sunny Deol’s ‘Ghayal Once Again’. However, Kangana said that on one occasion, she was running late for an award show due to traffic and had conveyed the same to the organisers. They presented the Best Supporting Actress award to Soha Ali Khan for ‘Rang De Basanti’ instead of presenting it to Kangana for ‘Life… In A Metro’.” But, Soha’s performance in ‘Rang De Basanti’ was quite impressive.

She then went on to reveal as to how on another occasion she was told that she would be given the Best Supporting Actress award for ‘Krrish 3‘ but she was in the US at the time and was unable to fly down for the awards night. As a result, the award was handed over to Supriya Pathak for ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela’. Ooops! But that too was a close call. Veteran actress Supriya Pathak has never disappointed her fans!

Well, Kangana Ranaut has just irked another controversy. This just seems to be out of a Madhur Bhandarkar film, although he gave us a glimpse into buying of awards in Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Heroine’. But how true is that?

On the work front, this year was not so great for Kangana. Both Rangoon and Simran did not do well at the box office. Currently, she is shooting for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The first stills from the sets look promising. The film is slated to release on April 27, 2018.​