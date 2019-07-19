Bollywood

Kriti Sanon reunited with this Bareilly ki Barfi actor on the sets of Arjun Patiala

Entertainment

It’s official! Karan Patel quits Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, here’s why

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
CoimbatoreEkta Kapoorjudgementall hai kyaKangana ranautKareena KapoorRajkummar Rao
nextArbaaz Khan opens up on his current equation with Malaika Arora, reveals they don’t hate each other

within