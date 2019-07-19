Soheib Ahsan July 19 2019, 10.29 pm July 19 2019, 10.29 pm

Being an actor or actress in today's day and age can be a tiring and stressful job. In such cases, artists often need a moment of peace and relaxation in between work. Acting on this, Kangana Ranaut has taken a small break to relax in a yoga centre in Coimbatore. Going by Kangana's Instagram pictures, it seems that she's having a wonderful time and that her break is giving her the peace she needs.

Appearing on the Kapil Sharma show recently, Kangana had talked about the need to balance personal and professional life for people working in the Bollywood industry. Following this, she complimented Kareena Kapoor for having accomplished this feat as a mother, wife, and actress adding that she deserved to be Bollywood's Home Minister. She had expressed this admiration earlier as well saying, "Kareena is absolutely lovely. I think she is one of those graceful, dignified people. I always see her and feel that if you have to be an actress, wife or mother, it should be like her. She is the epitome of a perfect woman. She always encourages me and sends me positive messages. She is a very inspiring woman.” Let's hope Kangana finds similar positive messages in Coimbatore's Yoga Center.

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen on the big screen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Prakash Kovelamudi's black comedy film titled Judgementall Hai Kya. The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Shailesh Singh. Kangana and Rajkummar play the role of two suspects in a murder case. Their unusual behaviour and antics drive the investigating officers of the case crazy. The film is expected to hit theatres on July 26.

