Kangana Ranaut to learn Tamil for Jayalalithaa biopic

It is not for nothing that Kangana Ranaut is called the queen of Bollywood. Not only has she acted in a film with the same title, but the name seems to have become synonymous with her ever since her stellar delivery in the film. She has impressed the audience with her acting abilities. As if she hadn't already aced in the acting department, she went a step ahead and partly directed her last outing Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Her work in films like Gangster, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3, Life in a Metro, to name a few, has been commendable. On Saturday, March 23rd, Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 32nd birthday and announced her next venture, a biopic. This one will see her play the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on the silver screen.

In an official statement, Kangana spilled beans on how she has begun prepping for the role and as the scenes are in Tamil, the actress added she will learn the language to understand the character better. “The scenes will be in Tamil, and I will learn the language to understand the character better and feel closer to her. I will begin my language classes once I honour my commitments to Panga and Mental Hai Kya.” Here you go, after giving fans a spectacular cinematic treat with Manikarnika, Kangana is again putting efforts to shine in her next venture.

“I see parallels with my own journey in hers, but her success story is much bigger than mine. In the first narration itself, I could see myself doing the part because it came naturally to me. I could have gone ahead with my own biopic, but this was much more enticing,” Kangana added.

Directed by AL Vijay, this bilingual film has been titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi. The 39-year-old filmmaker is known for his films like Madrasapattinam, Deiva Thirumagal, and Thalaivaa among others. In an interview, the director expressed how making a film on the former CM is a big responsibility. “Jayalalithaa madam was one of the most prominent leaders of our country. Making a film on her life is a big responsibility and we are going to do it with utmost care and honesty. Am proud and happy with our association with one of India’s biggest star and the very talented Kangana Ranaut ji to portray the dynamic role of our very dynamic leader.”