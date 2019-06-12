Soheib Ahsan June 12 2019, 5.38 pm June 12 2019, 5.38 pm

Rangoli Chandel has been working and managing younger sister Kangana Ranaut's work for a while but now the latter is the one doing the managing. In a recent tweet, Rangoli Chandel stated that she had asked Kangana Ranaut for suggestions on a house being built by herself and her husband. Her sister, on the other hand, responded by helping them build and design the house from scratch as well as providing ideas and reference pictures. In the tweet, Rangoli Chandel also stated that Kangana Ranaut is bursting with ideas at 2 am. The house is being built in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

Accompanying the first tweet is a video showing Kangana Ranaut standing in the centre of a barely constructed house speaking to a female architect while waving one arm in different directions. The area surrounding the house seen in this video is a breathtaking sight of lush greenery.

Ajay and I are building our house in Kullu, I simply asked Kangana for some design suggestions, here she is designing everything from a scratch, sometimes calls me at 2am bursting with idea and excitement, everyday I get hundreds of reference pictures...(contd) pic.twitter.com/lBX5yAWZr7 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

In a second consecutive tweet, she compliments Kangana Ranaut’s ability to give her everything to the people around her as well as treating people as extensions of herself. With this tweet is a picture of Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel with husband Ajay Chandel and a family friend are at the site of the house.

(Contd)....for our budget what she is doing with the house is extraordinary, best thing about Kangana is her ability to give her all to the people in her life, to treat them as if they are an extension of herself, how not to fall in love with her everyday 💕 pic.twitter.com/JO4Pfy6wEr — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

The unbreakable and love filled bond between the sisters goes deeper than such situations. In 2006, after Rangoli Chandel was attacked with acid by an obsessed lover and his friends, Kangana Ranaut was the only one supporting her throughout the recovery as her parents would faint upon seeing Rangoli Chandel. Even her fiancé who was chosen by the parents left her after the attack. Due to the attack, Rangoli Chandel reportedly had to get 57 surgeries done and lost an ear along with 90% vision in one eye.