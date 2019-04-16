Kangana Ranaut vs Alia Bhatt: Randeep Hooda backs his Highway co star, calls Kangana a 'chronic victim'

Ranjini Maitra April 16 2019, 5.32 pm April 16 2019, 5.32 pm

It started with Kangana Ranaut slamming fellow actor Alia Bhatt for not showing enough support to her film Manikarnika and this tiff only seems to be getting bigger. Bhatt, who was in for a bouquet of not-so-kind remarks from the Queen actor (including calling Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy performance 'mediocre' and suggesting Bollywood to 'raise the bar'), has handled the situation quite gracefully and has gone on to state how much she admires Kangana Ranaut. But someone else, it looks like, has taken serious offence to Ranaut's continued attacks on Bhatt.

We are talking about Randeep Hooda here. He took to Twitter to applaud the Raazi actor for not letting her bother herself with what 'very occasional actors and chronic victims' say. That dig is so apparent though! This is probably going to invite a storm sometime soon and this is going to turn into a mammoth verbal war. But we must admit it was sweet of Randeep Hooda to come out in the Gully girl's support.

One must not forget that Alia Bhatt delivered her career's first critically acclaimed performance alongside Randeep Hooda. Her debut Student Of The Year might have minted good money but did not earn her much acclaim for her acting prowess. In fact, many thought that she was going to remain a mainstream commercial heroine. However, it was Highway that established her as a performer whom directors could trust, and there was no looking back.

In a recently conducted online poll by an entertainment portal, Kangana Ranaut's performance in Manikarnika received more votes than that of Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy. But the former was least flattered! "“I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised," she responded.