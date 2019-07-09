Darshana Devi July 09 2019, 2.18 pm July 09 2019, 2.18 pm

The queen of controversies, Kangana Ranaut, is at it again. On various occasions, she has gone on to express her views on various matters publically and as savagely as she could. She doesn’t even need to be on social media as she has her sister Rangoli Chandel bashing people on her behalf. This time, Kangana’s war is against journalists. It was at the song launch event of her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya that the lady got into a tiff with one of the journalists in town, and the incident went on to irk the entire media fraternity.

A video from the event, that has stormed the internet, sees Kangana accusing a male journalist of bashing her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and also of running a smear campaign against her. The situation soon turned all chaotic with another journalist barging in too, and instantly the video went viral. Now, as per the latest developments, the media community has taken a stand and will reportedly meet the producer of the film Ekta Kapoor to ask Kangana to apologise.

Kangana Ranaut at teh Judgementall Hai Kya promotions

As per a report by a leading portal, “Senior journalists will have a meet today to carry forward this agenda. They want Ekta to take a stand against Kangana’s behaviour and want the actress to give out a public apology.”

Coming to the video, it had Kangana interrupting the journalist while he tried to ask a question. “You have been writing really nasty things about me. How do you even manage to think so nastily?” she said. To which, the journalist responded saying it was unfair for her to speak to him in that manner. “Is it fair for you to write things like that? You are bashing my film Manikarnika. You are calling me a jingoistic woman who’s making a film on nationalism. Is it my mistake to make a film (on nationalism)?” the actor continued.

Take a look at Kangana’s video here: