Ranjini Maitra July 10 2019, 12.10 pm July 10 2019, 12.10 pm

On 7th July, at the song launch event of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Judgmentall Hai Kya, a rather unpleasant exchange happened between Kangana and a journalist present at the venue. The journalist named Justin Rao from news agency PTI was about to shoot a question to the actors when Kangana slammed at him for 'bashing' her previous release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She further accused him of running a 'smear campaign' against her and claimed that the journalist had interviewed her for three hours inside her van, after which things 'drastically changed'.

This didn't at all go down well with the media fraternity, and the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India met producer Ekta Kapoor, demanding an apology. While they promised to not harm the film, they also declared to boycott Kangana. On Wednesday, Balaji Telefilms released a statement, calling the incident an 'unpleasant' one. 'A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya's actor and journalist Justin Rao, at the film’s song launch event on July 7th, 2019,' it says, without naming Kangana.

The statement further seeks apology for the incident. "While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident. We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments," it adds.