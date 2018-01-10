Kangana Ranaut will soon sip some coffee with Karan Johar on a new show

Almost a year after Kangana Ranaut created a storm by suggesting that Karan Johar ran a "movie mafia" and even called him the "snooty flag-bearer of nepotism" on his show, the actress is set to reunite with the filmmaker on his upcoming talent hunt show. She will appear as a guest judge on India's Next Superstar, where Karan is a judge along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The shoot is scheduled at a city studio on Thursday.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kangana said, "I am looking forward to being on the show. It is a professional commitment for which I'm being paid. What is delightful is that Karan is okay with doing the show with me and seems to be slowly warming up to me."

Last year, Karan and Kangana had steered clear of each other at several public events. This appearance formally ends of one of Bollywood's most famous clashes in recent memory that broke out on the sets of Koffee With Karan on February 19 last year. In fact, Kangana and Karan's war of words made 'nepotism' one of the most discussed topics of 2017 that even led to a parody song video by AIB featuring the actress. However, on Tuesday, Kangana assured that Karan's new talent show, too, was a platform for outsiders. She even cited its tagline: 'Na khandaan, na sifarish... Bollywood ko hai sirf talent ka intezaar'.

In the last one year or so Kangana Ranaut attracted more controversies (read eyeballs) than any other star in the industry. Somehow, most of them were either close to a movie release or a show telecast. Some in which she directly participated while in some she was dragged. Be it Hrithik’s diplomacy lubed response on Kangana before Mohenjo Daro or nepotism accused kids like Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar mocking the actress in an award show, controversy smelled like a PR stunt every time. Moreover, Kangana, right before the release of her film Simran, went on to make blasphemous exposes on several chat shows. Hrithik too rebutted Kangana’s allegations on national news channels with some captivating melodrama on debates.

Absolutely, needless to say, that the TRPs for this one will be impressive too.