Ranjini Maitra June 11 2019, 8.32 pm June 11 2019, 8.32 pm

The past months have been quite hectic for Kangana Ranaut. The release of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was followed by schedules of Panga, for which she also needed to train hard. Kangana was simultaneously working on Mental Hai Kya. That indeed is jam-packed, right? Some days ago, Panga was wrapped up. The actor earned herself a trip back home and is spending some time with the family in Shimla now.

But the tiredness is probably too real! Kangana's sister Rangoli took to Twitter to share a video wherein she plays with son Prithviraj. And just beside them is Kangana, lying down on a Charpai, fast asleep. Sleep definitely tempted her more than the bright, sunny day! Their mother Asha Ranaut was also seen, deep in slumber while the father fiddles with his phone.

Looking at someone enjoying profound sleep isn't a nice feeling when we are struggling hard to go past our Tuesday!

The trailer of Mental Hai Kya is set to release on June 19th, and Kangana will make her way back to Mumbai for the same. She stars alongside Rajkumar Rao in the film.

"The film is a whacky, crazy story that revolves around these two characters played by Kangana and Rajkummar Rao. She plays a girl who's suffering from a mental condition and the film revolves around the prejudices and social taboos attached to the topic. There's already immense stigma attached to depression and mental illness and the makers of the film are tackling the issue with sensitivity," a source told an entertainment portal.