Kangana Ranaut’s bold statement on saree may earn her quite some flak

Kangana Ranaut is the undisputed Queen of Bollywood. The actress who has wowed us with her performance on the silver screen has simultaneously managed to make headlines with her outspoken attitude too.

And once again, the Rangoon actress has managed to grab attention. However, this time we feel that her statement may not go down well with the ones who identify with her thoughts on feminism. The actress recently made a statement while attending a press conference at her recent Cannes outing. Kangana said Indian women should know how to drape a sari and that one can be a global citizen without compromising on individuality.

In an edition of a fashion and lifestyle magazine, Kangana’s statement read as “I think if you’re an Indian woman, you should know how to drape a sari. It’s a racket out there with people who only want to shame others in the name of propagating their culture and identity. But I know people who find it ‘uncool’ to admit that they speak and understand Hindi or that they like Indian food or (that they are) brown. You can be a citizen of the world without compromising on your individuality.”

Interestingly, Kangana was wearing a Sabyasachi creation at the time, and the designer too received his share of flak recently for shaming those Indian women who don’t know how to wear a saree. He had said at an event, “I think, if you tell me you do not know how to wear a sari, I would say shame on you. It’s a part of your culture, (you) need to stand up for it.”

Recently, at Cannes itself, Kangana came under the radar when she was seeing enjoying and laughing to a rather sexist joke by Jim Sarbh on rapes.

We wonder what is up with Kangana, the champion of right causes and feminism. More importantly, we wonder how the netizens would react to this statement of Kangana that has come to foray.