Kangana Ranaut’s ethnic game is on point, as she steps out to meet Manikarnika producer

We’ve seen many of our B-Town beauties step out in ethnic attires and one amongst them is actress Kangana Ranaut. She has taken a fancy to the nine yard and salwar kameezes, and aces them like a pro. Her airport stints in silky sarees are a proof where she graces it with perfection and confidence.

Today, our shuttberugs spotted her stepping out in the city in a white salwar kameez. She was clicked outside Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain’s office.

She looked refreshing and we think she has been nailing her ethnic attires. With a glowing face and a bright smile on her face, the actress seemed to be in a good mood and even posed for pictures with Kamal Jain.

Speaking of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the movie has been through several controversies and now, recent reports suggest that it will be releasing during Republic Day weekend next year. It also stars Ankita Lokhande, Sonu Sood and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Discussing her other projects, the actress recently wrapped up the London schedule of her movie Mental Hai Kya which reunites her with Rajkummar Rao, her Queen co-star. The movie which is helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi is slated to release on February 22 next year.

Kangana will next start work on Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s kabaddi flick and she will also be reuniting with her Gangster filmmaker Anurag Basu for a film titled Imli in which she will team up with Rajkummar Rao for the third time.