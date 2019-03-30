Kangana Ranaut’s latest stunt from Mental Hai Kya sets is hot as hell

Divya Ramnani March 30 2019, 1.10 pm March 30 2019, 1.10 pm

Everything in regards to Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya is turning out to be a surprise package. From the film’s quirky posters to its leaked glimpses from the set. In a set of few pictures that have surfaced on the internet, we came across Kangana Ranaut’s cop avatar from the film and it’s totally badass. In the images, we could see the stunning Kangana Ranaut dressed up in a police uniform, as she was shooting for a bike stunt sequence. The second picture had the Queen actor doing a motorcycle wheelie with the help of a harness.

No doubt, she pulled it off like a boss! Is there anything our Kangy can’t do? Well, after having played a bunch of versatile roles in the past, this is the first time Kangana Ranaut will be sporting a cop look on the big screen. Kangana’s uniform, those glasses and her swag reminded us of Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan from Dabangg. While nothing about Mental Hai Kya’s plot has been really revealed, we wonder if Kangana will be playing a cop in the film or this is just for one scene. Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Mental Hai Kya also stars Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles. This film will mark Kangana and Rajkummar’s second collaboration after Queen. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced under Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji. The film was scheduled to release on March 29, 2019, however, it will now release on May 24.