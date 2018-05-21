Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi to clash with Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga?

Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited biopic on Rani Laxmibai, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has been in the news for its repeatedly pushed release dates. Though the earlier reports stated the movie will be released in August this year, clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, the recent reports once again bring us a shifted release date. Looks like the elongated post-production work is pushing the release by one more month. If it happens so, there are chances for the Rani Laxmibai biopic to clash with Varun-Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga, which is slated to hit the screens on September 28.

“While the team was initially gearing up for a clash with Gold, the post production process is taking longer than expected. Baahubali franchise and Padmaavat have raised the bar of VFX in India, and we have to match up to the scale of those films”, a source revealed to koimoi.com. The film, directed by Krish, is reportedly looking to release on September 28, resulting in the clash.

Baahubali writer K.V.Vijayendra Prasad along with Prasoon Joshi have worked on the story and the screenplay for the film. The film has music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and also features Ankita Lokhande, Sonu Sood, Atul Kulkarni among others. The film went on floors in October and has been grabbing the headlines ever since then.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma wrapped up the third schedule of Sui Dhaaga in Delhi in April. The actors took to their respective social media accounts to announce the same.

Only time will tell, when will Manikarnika finally hit the screens.