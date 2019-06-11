Antara Kashyap June 11 2019, 4.40 pm June 11 2019, 4.40 pm

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most important actors of this generation. Outspoken and bold, Kangana doesn't shy away from taking up challenging roles. Her last release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, saw her playing the role of Rani Lakshmibai and scoring a big success. Her next release Mental Hai Kya is a quirky and dark drama on the stigma attached to mental health. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The movie will portray Kangana in a never-seen-before avatar.

The film's release has been moved quite a few times, but it will release on the 26th of July. The makers have finally decided to reveal the trailer on the 19th of June 2019 with a grand launch event. Kangana is currently on a holiday in Manali, she will be back to Mumbai to launch the theatrical promo of Mental Hai Kya. Rajkummar Rao and the entire team will also be present at the event.

A source close to the development said, "The film is a whacky, crazy story that revolves around these two characters played by Kangana and Rajkummar Rao. She plays a girl who's suffering from a mental condition and the film revolves around the prejudices and social taboos attached to the topic. There's already immense stigma attached to depression and mental illness and the makers of the film are tackling the issue with sensitivity." Kangana herself stands by the cause and hence agreed to do the film.