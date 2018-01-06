Kangana Ranauts new mansion in Manali has a breathtaking view!

Kangana Ranaut had a rather interesting 2017. The actress was bang in the middle of few controversies raging from the one on nepotism to her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan. Amidst all the controversy surrounding her last year, the curly-haired babe is making some big moves this year and we’re not even talking about her movies. Kangana will be building a new house in her hometown Manali. The actress had spoken about it in many interviews and now her mansion is ready and it looks nothing short of beautiful.

Pictures of her house went viral on social media circles and it reveals the beautiful building against the picturesque backdrop of the popular hill station. Reports talks about the house being built using native original materials like wood and stone along with bricks.

In an interview last year Kangana said, "Laying the first brick of my house was an important decision. I have my own place in Mumbai, and I could have got a house anywhere in the world. But people back home call me Himachal ki beti. I am overwhelmed with the love I receive from my people."

Kangana’s new mansion is built on a traditionally designed pahadi architecture and boasts an eco-friendly structure. The house is located at the scenic locality on Rohtang Road and enjoys an amazing view. According to reports, the property will include a field adjoining it where Kangana is hopes to grow organic vegetables.

Sources told media outlets that presently the roofing of the house is in progress and Kangana had recently visited Manali to keep a track on it. They also added, “The building has breathtaking views of scenic mountain ranges. Traditional building techniques using wood and stones are being used in its construction."

While Kangana builds her dream home, she’s also busy with work in Bollywood. The actress is currently shooting for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which is set to hit the screens on April 27.