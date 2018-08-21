Kangana Ranaut’s next movie with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari gets a title

Actress Kangana Ranaut kept us on pins with rumours of her talks with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. We’ve been keen on her next project, with the ace director and now that an announcement is here, we can finally calm down. The movie will be titled Panga and stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in lead roles. The filmmaker shared the movie announcement video on her social media pages and they seem to have chosen a very unique form of idea to make the announcement.

We see visuals of all the teammates including the director with their respective families, lending a nostalgic, family touch to it. The tag-line too suggests, ‘From a team backed by its families comes the story of a family taking on the world.’

Reports suggest that Panga is a family entertainer and hence, the theme of the video which binds their families together. In an interview Ashwiny had revealed that the story revolves around a family that laughs, cries, dreams together and is a solid support system to each other. Kangana will play the role of a National-level kabaddi player for this one as Jassie Gill essays her on-screen husband. The movie is slated for a 2019 release although the exact date is yet to be announced.