Kangana Ranaut’s ‘PopEye’ bikini is equal parts sensuous and hot!

Kangana Ranaut is fierce and fearless and she has always made bold choices, unaffected by the opinion of others. Now, she has featured on the cover page of Cosmopolitan India and we are loving every bit of her funky yet sexy look!

Wearing a ‘PopEye’ designed bikini and a golden trench coat over it, the actress oozes hotness and sensuality like none other. Her infectious smile and the curls just add the right amount of naughtiness to the picture. We also love the purple vibe that the photo exudes.

On the work front, the actress is shooting for Mental Hai Kya in London and clearly having a great time on the set, as is evident from the pictures. She will be teaming up with her ‘Queen’ co-star Rajkummar Rao again for this one. Kangana will complete the shooting of the movie by July 11. She will also be seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi too, for which the shoot has been completed already.

Apart from these projects, Kangana has also signed Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next flick, as stated by reports. She will be undergoing extensive training in Kabaddi for the movie.