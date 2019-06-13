Ranjini Maitra June 13 2019, 12.05 am June 13 2019, 12.05 am

Not long ago, Kangana Ranaut filed a complaint against Aditya Pancholi, accusing him of assault. Aditya, on the other hand, claimed that he was being defamed and a false case of sexual assault was being framed against him. He also filed a counter-complaint against Kangana and her sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel. In a conversation with the Deccan Chronicle, Pancholi's wife Zarina Wahab has now backed her husband.

"I know him better than anyone else. He has never hidden anything from me. I know what has happened in the past. He has done no wrong," Zarina said, defending Pancholi, and also emphasised that Kangana was in a consensual relationship with her husband.

"You can't be in a relationship with someone for years and then suddenly accuse him of rape just because the relationship has ended, or because the other person has moved on. It's just not right," she added.

This is not the first time that Kangana is accusing Pancholi of assaulting her. Nearly two years ago, she claimed she had approached Zarina for help.

"Kisi ke upar itna bura allegation lagana (to put such a horrible accusation on someone), this is the worst thing in the world and they are misusing the law. They are misusing the police aur abhi jab unko bulaya ja raha hai statement dene ke liye to nahi aarahe hai (and when they are being called to record their statements, they don't turn up). Baaki duniya ke baare me baat cheet karni ho kisi ko gaali dena ho, poori film industry ko gaali dena ho tab to taiyaar ho jati ho, ab kyun nahi aage aarahe ho( you are always ready to talk about the entire world, abuse people and the film industry, why are you silent now). This is such a serious matter. How can you threaten someone," Aditya reportedly told ZoomTV during an earlier interview.