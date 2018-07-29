Kangana Ranaut’s rooting for PM Narendra Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Kangana Ranaut has always been one of those actresses who are not shy of speaking their hearts out. The actress recently went for the screening of a movie titled Chalo Jeete Hain which showcases the childhood of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While talking to the media about our PM, Kangana stated that we should not doubt his credibility as a Prime Minister. She also stated that Narendra Modi should win in the 2019 elections.

National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he deserves to come in power again in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections as he is the "rightful leader of the democracy" Read @ANI story | https://t.co/CrPperOUHR pic.twitter.com/TUIlpXQxED — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 28, 2018

The actress said, “He is the most deserving candidate. It’s not like he has reached this place because of his mother and father. He is the rightful leader of the democracy. We have voted him as our Prime Minister. This cannot be taken away from him. This is his well-deserved place which he has earned after sheer hard work. So, there shouldn’t be any doubt about his credibility as a Prime Minister.”

Kangana further stated that Modi should win in 2019 to make the country better. “Five years are very less to take the nation out of a pit. Our country is in a pit, we need to pull it out,” she added.

The actress also praised the movie and said, “The film has been made beautifully. It shows how Prime Minister Modi being a sensitive child went through such extreme circumstances. But I feel this film is not about him. Rather it is about us - how the society needs to be together to rise. This film is just a small part of his life.”

Looks like Kangana is very much impressed with Narendra Modi and BJP, and also by the film.