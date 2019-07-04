Rangoli Chandel has officially established herself as the angry woman of Twitter. From blasting Hrithik Roshan to more recently Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, Rangoli has never been one to mince words. The sister and manager of Kangana Ranaut has always defended her sister, but it has come in the form of quite unpleasant Twitter wars. One of the most recent victims of Rangoli's wrath is Bengali actor Vikram Chatterjee. The Khoj actor recently tweeted about Rangoli Chandel attacking people on the social media platform, saying she should "shut up" and the result was not pleasant.
The actor took to Twitter to talk about how he respected Kangana Ranaut as an actor but had zero respect for his sister. This was in light of the recent outburst against Taapsee Pannu, who Rangoli called a "cheap copy" of Kangana. Vikram said that Taapsee was a wonderful actor and he was in support of her. To this, Chandel called Chatterjee and idiot and asked why she should shut up. She also went on to say that if everyone could have opinions, she could too.
Check out the exchange below:
The whole fiasco happened when Taapsee Pannu appreciated the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya but did not mention Kangana in the tweet. Rangoli then went on to say that Taapsee copies Kangana but would not acknowledge her in her tweet. Director Anurag Kashyap jumped to Taapsee's defence saying that he worked with both the actors and Taapsee has always been Kangana's fan. He reprimanded Chandel and said that her response was "desperate." Rangoli held her ground saying Anurag called Kangana saying that Taapsee was a fan but she has been a critique in the past.
Read the exchange below: Here's the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya that sparked the debate:
We hope that this storm wears out soon because a Kangana-Taapsee-Anurag Kashyap collaboration will be legendary for us viewers!