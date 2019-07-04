Antara Kashyap July 04 2019, 10.17 pm July 04 2019, 10.17 pm

Rangoli Chandel has officially established herself as the angry woman of Twitter. From blasting Hrithik Roshan to more recently Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, Rangoli has never been one to mince words. The sister and manager of Kangana Ranaut has always defended her sister, but it has come in the form of quite unpleasant Twitter wars. One of the most recent victims of Rangoli's wrath is Bengali actor Vikram Chatterjee. The Khoj actor recently tweeted about Rangoli Chandel attacking people on the social media platform, saying she should "shut up" and the result was not pleasant.

The actor took to Twitter to talk about how he respected Kangana Ranaut as an actor but had zero respect for his sister. This was in light of the recent outburst against Taapsee Pannu, who Rangoli called a "cheap copy" of Kangana. Vikram said that Taapsee was a wonderful actor and he was in support of her. To this, Chandel called Chatterjee and idiot and asked why she should shut up. She also went on to say that if everyone could have opinions, she could too.

Check out the exchange below:

Why should I shut up u idiot,did I write it on your wall?? U can write opinions on my opinions,without realising my opinion is the mother opinion very reason f ur opinion, ha ha u give urs I give mine,it’s a democracy tere baap ki tanashahi nahin hai...So don’t ask me to shut up https://t.co/nglJJEdGu5 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

The whole fiasco happened when Taapsee Pannu appreciated the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya but did not mention Kangana in the tweet. Rangoli then went on to say that Taapsee copies Kangana but would not acknowledge her in her tweet. Director Anurag Kashyap jumped to Taapsee's defence saying that he worked with both the actors and Taapsee has always been Kangana's fan. He reprimanded Chandel and said that her response was "desperate." Rangoli held her ground saying Anurag called Kangana saying that Taapsee was a fan but she has been a critique in the past.

Read the exchange below:

Sir you can see it’s not about mentioning Kangana so much, clearly lot of people I have thanked haven’t mentioned her, it’s just that I am tired of people taking digs at her, who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter....(contd) @anuragkashyap72 https://t.co/YRSd3MhcYH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

(Contd)....so now I am here showing everyone mirror.... I know you are working with her but please don’t get desperate without understanding the real issue ... back off @anuragkashyap72 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

You @anuragkashyap72 have been calling Kangana last night and telling Taapsee is her fan, give me one media interaction where she said that, infact she always calls Kangana extremist, Kangana has opinions so what? Why call her filter and extremist....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019

(Contd)..Taapsee is a fan & loves to copy her yes we all are, who wouldn’t like to be like Kangana bt why attack her and take digs, yeh sab shanagiri nikalne keliye he toh main twitter pe ayi hun thank u very much magar sab ki pol khulegi koi nahin rok sakta 🙏 @anuragkashyap72 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 4, 2019