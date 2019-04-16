Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Randeep Hooda “Karan Johar ka Chatukar”!

Onkar Kulkarni April 16 2019, 7.48 pm April 16 2019, 7.48 pm

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is at it again! Rangoli, who is also Kangana’s manager, is known to give her piece of mind on the micro-blogging website to people who try to take panga with the Ranaut sisters. The ardent sis who is known to back Kangana time and again has stood by her sister and has given quite the earful to another actor. This time, it is Randeep Hooda who has taken on Kangana and how is it possible that the sister would keep it zipped? She went ahead and posted a fiery tweet targeting Randeep Hooda.

As per Rangoli’s tweet, Randeep harassed Kangana during the shoot of their earlier film Ungli. She also calls Randeep, “Karan Johar’s chatukar” and a big failure (as an actor). This message on social media was a result of Randeep’s tweet which was targeted towards Kangana. It so happened that in the tweet, the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster actor indirectly called Kangana ‘occasional actor and chronic victim’. His tweet was a counter-attack on Kangana’s remarks targeted towards Alia. In an interview with the media, the Queen actor called Alia’s performance in Gully Boy “mediocre”.

(Contd).....magar phir bhi tera kuch nahin hua, at least people like Alia are successful because of chamchagiri, bhai tu to permanent failure hai 🙏 @RandeepHooda — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

With too much back and forth with the action-reaction, we wonder what Randeep Hooda has to say to Rangoli Chandel. Randeep worked with Kangana in Ungli in the year 2014. The film, which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Emraan Hashmi, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, was produced by Karan Johar. Before this, the two also worked in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai in 2010. On the other hand, Randeep worked with Alia in the critically acclaimed Highway which was directed by Imtiaz Ali and released in 2014.

Currently, Kangana is busy shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. The film also stars Richa Chadha. Both Kangana and Richa play kabaddi players in the movie. That apart, Kangana will also be seen in Mental Hai Kya. The film gets her together once again with Rajkummar Rao, with whom he delivered a hit film like Queen.