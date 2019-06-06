Darshana Devi June 06 2019, 9.03 pm June 06 2019, 9.03 pm

Every alternate day, we open our Twitter account to come across Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel bashing someone. From Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and more, the lady hasn’t spared any of the B-Towners. She is known to be that one person who has no filter when it comes to speaking her mind. Thursday was no exception. Giving another glimpse of her high-on-hatred tweet, she has now reacted to those who have claimed that Kangana has decided to reshoot a couple of scenes from Mental Hai Kya as a director.

An earlier report stated that Kangana ‘wasn’t happy with the way her role had shaped up’ and also felt that her co-star Rajkummar Rao ‘stole many of the scenes’. Thereby, she apparently wanted to reshoot those scenes. Slamming the report, Rangoli posted a series of tweets claiming that the ‘nepotism gang’ of Bollywood wants to hurt Kangana and hence they have been making such articles go viral. She further stated that ‘every director isn’t looking to babysit a thumb-twiddling dumb star kid’ and would rather go for someone who is ‘watching their back’.

Here’s Rangoli’s tweet:

Everytime nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career they make such articles viral, truth is every director isn’t looking to baby sit a thumb twiddling dumb star kid, some rather have a partner who is watching their back...(contd) https://t.co/8ZuDKZRgpu — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 6, 2019

Next, she added that Kangana has given break to filmmakers like Aanand L. Rai and Vikas Bahl.

(contd)...Kangana has to push her directorial to accommodate brilliant new age makers who are hoping to break through in Bollywood, she is one of those rare actress who has given break to directors like Aanand L Rai, Vikas Bahl...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 6, 2019

In another tweet, she stated how a lot of ‘young south makers’ desire to work in the industry but can’t because of ‘movie mafia'.

(contd)....lot of young south makers who want to work in this industry but cant because of movie mafia and they really hope to work with her... such articles only make talented young hard working outsiders to queue outside Kangana’s house ...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 6, 2019

She signed off saying that Kangana is the ‘highest paid’ and one of ‘the busiest actors today’ and hence why she has no time for own script.

(contd)...and cos of that she is the highest paid, busiest actress today she has no time even for her own script... 🙏thanks movie mafia for proving that pappu will always be a pappu 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 6, 2019

Meanwhile, director Prakash Kovelamudi told Hindustan Times that the film has been shot smoothly. “We have shot Mental Hai Kya without any negativity. Both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have been fantastic to shoot with, they bring their own energy to the film. Working on Mental Hai Kya has been a collaborative process and it’s been an incredible journey. The shift in the release date of the film has been purely made from a business perspective by the producers. we are ready to hit screens on 26th July. Any other conjecture is baseless and untrue.”