Our day doesn’t end without a Rangoli Chandel tweet. She is ferociously protective of her sister Kangana Ranaut and doesn't shy away from slamming the biggest wigs in Bollywood if she has to. After slamming the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, on Thursday Rangoli trained her guns on Twinkle Khanna. Khanna who has a reputation of her own when it comes to Twitter but she has stayed away from the Ranaut sisters. Rangoli, however, has other issues with Akshay Kumar's real-life leading lady.
Sharing a website promoting the usage of biodegradable sanitary pads, Rangoli, in her first tweet, urged people to stop using synthetic pads as they are causing huge damage to the menstrual health. In her next tweet, she spoke about how organic cloth is the ‘best option’ to use for newborns and monthly periods even if they are of high maintenance, and added that synthetic napkins are a ‘big evil contrary to what Twinkle Khanna promotes’. She then went on to state why the synthetic pads are harmful as every third woman these days is suffering from ovary cyst and infertility, which wasn’t a problem with our ancestors.
Twinkle supported husband Akshay Kumar actively while promoting PadMan and as part of a unique promotional stunt for the film, she, along with several stars of the industry posed with a sanitary pad to create awareness about menstrual hygiene, using hashtag PadManChallenge.
Coming to Rangoli, she lashed out at Ranbir and Alia back in the month of March for being vocal about the political scenario of India. Both Ranbir and Alia rather chose to stay calm. "I definitely don't have the ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does, and I really do respect her for that and maybe in a way she is right. Sometimes we do hold back," told Ranbir to the PTI.