Darshana Devi June 13 2019, 5.57 pm June 13 2019, 5.57 pm

Our day doesn’t end without a Rangoli Chandel tweet. She is ferociously protective of her sister Kangana Ranaut and doesn't shy away from slamming the biggest wigs in Bollywood if she has to. After slamming the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, on Thursday Rangoli trained her guns on Twinkle Khanna. Khanna who has a reputation of her own when it comes to Twitter but she has stayed away from the Ranaut sisters. Rangoli, however, has other issues with Akshay Kumar's real-life leading lady.

Sharing a website promoting the usage of biodegradable sanitary pads, Rangoli, in her first tweet, urged people to stop using synthetic pads as they are causing huge damage to the menstrual health. In her next tweet, she spoke about how organic cloth is the ‘best option’ to use for newborns and monthly periods even if they are of high maintenance, and added that synthetic napkins are a ‘big evil contrary to what Twinkle Khanna promotes’. She then went on to state why the synthetic pads are harmful as every third woman these days is suffering from ovary cyst and infertility, which wasn’t a problem with our ancestors.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel now attacks Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle supported husband Akshay Kumar actively while promoting PadMan and as part of a unique promotional stunt for the film, she, along with several stars of the industry posed with a sanitary pad to create awareness about menstrual hygiene, using hashtag PadManChallenge.

Take a look at Twinkle’s post here:

Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan @AzmiShabana @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018