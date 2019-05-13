Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Richa Chadha, calls her a 'jobless' actor, a** licker

Ranjini Maitra May 13 2019, 10.11 am May 13 2019, 10.11 am

Kangana Ranaut may not be on Twitter, but she has her strongest companion defending her in the virtual world, ALL THE TIME. Her sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel, who has gotten into a number of verbal wars with Kangana's Bollywood colleagues, has now slammed actor Richa Chadha, after the latter said she wasn't interested in 'war of words' and would rather believe in a one-on-one discussion. This clearly did not go down well with Rangoli.

Rangoli, in the series of the tweets she posted, asked whether actors like Richa were actually so 'autonomous' that they could invite wars with Bollywood biggies and still sustain their careers successfully!

I hear a lot of people like ⁦@RichaChadha⁩ comment about Kangana’s outspokenness, they often insist they choose not to have public war of words. My question is do they have a choice? Are they truly autonomous? .... (contd.) https://t.co/b0l8dWKrTA — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 12, 2019

(Contd)...Can they function if bollywood biggies black list them? Can they create content and survive on their own? Do they have that competence? Can they survive opposition’s counter attacks and bring about the much needed change?....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 12, 2019

She also says that it is 14 years of hard work on Kangana's part that makes her independent today; as a result of which, she can now afford to have people in the industry going against her. That clearly sounds like a dig at many!

..(contd) Please understand Kangana slogged for 14 years to earn her freedom, she never spoke the way she does now cause in 14 years she build herself in a way that she will survive even if the whole industry is against her...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 12, 2019

And then, she decided to pick some choicest words for Richa and asked her to 'take a seat'.

....(contd) so her timing of speaking out was also decided a decade ago. Please know if there is a flame burning in the rain there is a reason behind that its not a coincidence. And here are some jobless actors, movie mafia ass lickers....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 12, 2019

.....(contd) giving her gyan that even though they can but they don’t indulge in public fights. Darling the truth is if you could, you would 🙂.. So please take a seat🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 12, 2019

Richa, who recently appeared on the show By Invite Only, said, "If I have a problem with someone, I wouldn't have a war of words with them on a public platform. This is because I don't want to say it. Not because I lack the courage. I have the courage and I want to say it sometimes, but I'd say it one-on-one".

After news of Kangana's Mental Hai Kya clashing with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 broke and the internet started speculating, a furious Rangoli also blasted at Hrithik, calling out his PR and naming the entire controversy a PR gimmick. Following this, Hrithik announced that he was shifting the release date of Super 30. However, a new date is not announced yet.