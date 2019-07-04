Antara Kashyap July 04 2019, 12.07 am July 04 2019, 12.07 am

Rangoli Chandel has never been the one to mince words. Several stars have been a victim to her wrath on Twitter and the latest addition to this list is Taapsee Pannu. The Game Over actress found herself being called out by Rangoli on Wednesday when the former praised the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya without mentioning Kangana. Rangoli retweeted Taapsee's tweet and called the actor a "sasti (cheap) copy" of Kangana. Taapsee has now mentioned Kangana in her tweet.

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli has always been vocal about how Bollywood, especially the star kids, try to paint Kangana as a nuisance. Here too, Rangoli pointed that Taapsee had once said in an interview that Kangana needed double filters. Rangoli wreaked havoc in the tweet calling out Taapsee, who looks a little bit like Kangana because of her curls.

Check out the tweet below:

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

Kangana also recently called out the film industry for having a problem with whatever she does. At the recent trailer launch of Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana revealed that she was upset with the films title change. “There were several cases and threats against us. The South Indian original of Salman Khan’s Kick is called Mental. But we were informed that these words were banned just a few weeks ago. Whenever anything is of Kangana Ranaut, lots of people have several problems. If we outsiders even breathe, there are people who have a problem with that. Keeping all that in mind, even we have learnt to make our way through it and ensure that no one has to face any inconvenience, even if it means that I have to face some inconvenience in return.”