Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to Alia Bhatt: You have milked enough backhand PR

Darshana Devi April 23 2019, 11.07 pm April 23 2019, 11.07 pm

Bollywood’s queen Kangana Ranaut is known for her savage remarks on her industry colleagues. Her sister Rangoli Chandel is even more brutal. Of late, Rangoli has been ruling our Twitter timelines and the top trends for picking Alia Bhatt as her latest target. At the Critics Choice Film Awards 2019 on Sunday, Alia finally reacted to the matter and being her usual herself, chose to not hit back. However, Rangoli isn’t done with the Raazi star yet. Even the latter’s choice of silence didn’t go down well with her, who lashed out mercilessly at the actor again.

“Dekhiye, agar main aisi hu then my family is 10 times more mature and stronger than I am. Mujhe isme padna hi nahi hai, you know. I just want to be happy, positive, work hard, be a better version of myself every day. Log kya kahe, kya na kahe I should not pay attention to it. Everybody has a right to say what they want to say. Main bas chup rahugi, that’s my stand,” was the response Alia chose, one that irked Rangoli. She began by stating that the actor has 'milked enough PR with her statement' and called her ‘main chup rahungi’ statement a ‘medieval age sob story’.

Here's a look at Rangoli's series of tweets attacking Alia.

I really hope you go quiet darling, you and papa Jo have milked enough backhand PR from this, please take a seat now.... 🙏 https://t.co/rNwBMEvYMx — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) 23 April 2019

She also asked her to stop making her decision to stay quiet viral every day.

People arnt stupid, they see who stands alone and where is gang of movie mafia, in this time and age honesty and transparency is most valued so keep your medieval age ‘ Main chup rahoongi’ sob story to yourself, no need to make this viral everyday... 🤚🏼 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 23, 2019

Next, she took a dig at the actor for ‘snatching others work’ and claimed that she does the same by ‘begging and pleading makers’ to cast her in films and backhand PR.

Snatching others work and opportunities everyday, begging and pleading makers to cast, playing games and using connections to grab films doing back hand PR and on surface behaving like a sheep , as if people are idiots not to see through this... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 23, 2019

She concluded by calling Alia ‘regressive’.

While whole world propagating speak up or me too Alia ji is going ‘ main chup rahoongi aur zulm sahoongi 😂 How regressive is that, coming from a British girl sounds strange 😜, if you take a leaf from Papa Jo’s book obviously it will be melodramatic 😂 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 23, 2019

It all started after Rangoli bashed Alia and the latter’s mother Soni Razdan calling them ‘non-Indians who are living off this land’ and ‘spreading hatred’. To which, Soni retaliated by writing, in a now-deleted tweet, that it was her husband Mahesh Bhatt who gave Kangana her Bollywood break. Not too long after that, Rangoli alleged that the filmmaker ‘threw a chappal’ at Kangana at the preview of Woh Lamhe when the actor refused to star in one of his films.

Previously, Kangana slammed Alia for not showing enough support to Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and even went on to call her a ‘puppet of Karan Johar’.