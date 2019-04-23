  3. Bollywood
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to Alia Bhatt: You have milked enough backhand PR

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to Alia Bhatt: You have milked enough backhand PR

Alia Bhatt's statement didn't go down well with Rangoli Chandel, the latter slams the actor again.

back
Alia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentKangana ranautmahesh bhattraaziSoni RazdanWoh Lamhe
nextBharat: Katrina Kaif reveals her character's name, shares her experience of working with Ali Abbas Zafar

within