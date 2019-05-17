Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli hits back at Aditya Pancholi, says no one threatened him

Debanu Das May 17 2019, 9.38 pm May 17 2019, 9.38 pm

The controversy between Aditya Pancholi and Kangana Ranaut has taken a new turn as a video leaked to a leading news channel. Recently, there were reports that Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had filed a complaint against Pancholi. The complaint accused Pancholi of assaulting and exploiting Kangana over a decade ago. But after Kangana named Aditya during an interview to a leading channel in 2017, Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab responded with a defamation case against Kangana the same year on October 14.

On March 25th, 2019 Pancholi got a letter from the Versova police that Rangoli had filed a case of assault and abuse against him. In reply to that, Pancholi alleged that Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui had earlier threatened him with a false rape case, which would be filed by Rangoli. He believes that it was a plan by Team Kangana to force him to drop the defamation case.

Aditya had the entire conversation recorded on tape and it has been obtained by a leading news channel. The video showed Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui allegedly threatening Aditya of a false rape case that would be filed by Rangoli Chandel.

You can see the Rizwan Siddiqui video here:

this is so fucked uppic.twitter.com/Zoex6AakwE — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) May 16, 2019

However, Rangoli went on a twitter rant and explained that it’s the same complaint of ‘sexual harassment, physical violence, house arrest and molestation that Kangana had filed in 2007.’ Citing the interview Kangana did on Aapki Adalat, Rangoli said that Rizwan is a friend of Pancholi and reasoned that the actor can’t stop his client from speaking about her experiences.

About Pancholi waking up from the grave every now and then, everyone who it may concern, it is the same complain of sexual harassmentand, physical violence, house arrest and molestation that Kangana filed in 2007 which was also widely reported in media... (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 17, 2019

(contd)...because Kangana spoke about it in Aapki Adalat, Pancholi filed a defamation suit on her in 2017, so our lawyer who happens to be Pancholi’s friend also said you cant stop her from speaking about her experiences....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 17, 2019

(Contd).... which are anyway in public domain and to prove herself innocent we will have to file that 2007 case back which anyway exists in police records... that’s the whole matter ... its not that Kangana filing a new case its the same old case...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 17, 2019

(Contd)....which is being revived to fight defamation suit, there is no attempt to defame him when one states matter of fact matters as it is... hopefully not so bright bulbs will also understand ( light up now) have simplified it completely 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 17, 2019

Rangoli added that Kangana did not file a new case. According to her, it is the same old case that is being revived to ‘fight defamation suit,’ and there is ‘no attempt to defame him.’ She then posted an audio recording on Twitter of Rizwan speaking to Pancholi. The video has Rizwan saying that he considers Pancholi to be a brother.

My lawyer Rizwan who happens to be like a brother to Zareena Wahab gave this to me, this is how he talks to Pancholi, this is their equation, there is no chance of threatening when two individual talk like this (Aditya calling Rizwan )... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kg1DxGqzvg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 17, 2019

This is when Kangana was a minor, this monster Pancholi who has many cases of assault and rape on him still roams around openly, and @IndiaMeToo has all the sympathy for him.... shows the poor condition of women and their mentality in this country ... 🙏 https://t.co/ZyQNENsbes — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 17, 2019

Another video shared by Rangoli has the watermark of a popular entertainment website. On the video, an alleged eyewitness claimed that he saw Pancholi getting out of a car, grabbing Kangana’s hair and punching her. He claims to have intervened and stopped the assault. By then a couple of people had gathered as well and Kangana managed to escape.