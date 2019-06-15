And she is at it again! Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, is more famous for her lashing out through her tweets rather than being an actress’s sister and manager. Rangoli, who seems to be on an unknown mission to blast Bollywood actors has this time hit out Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Rangoli tweeted two posts. One of them has a picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Reportedly, the actors are taking training for horse riding. “Ranbir plans to learn till the advanced level and will be coming in regularly,” a source said.
Rangoli has “These two pappus had to learn to ride for their upcoming love story, they went for one day got so sore never came back again, Kangana fell from horse 3 times after various injuries and invested a whole year of hard work to get galloping and action right on a horseback, this is a proof, pappus can never work as hard as hungry bhukhhad outsiders, abhi tumhari jalti hai toh main kya karoon, pls prove me wrong show me one video of pappus galloping.”
Check out the post here:
You might be wondering, where did all this come from? Well, here’s the background. A few months ago, Kangana Ranaut was trolled on social media for one of her scenes in the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
The actress was shooting for a war scene and while other actors in the background were on real horses, the actress shot with a mechanised horse. She had given out a statement on the same in Mumbai Mirror which said, “I know who released that video. Two other actors of the nepotism gang were also learning horse-riding at the same place as me. They practised for one day and got so sore that they didn’t return. I was galloping and doing all sorts of stunts. The wooden horse was only used for close-up shots. Just because they cannot ride a horse they got jealous of me and released the video.”Read More