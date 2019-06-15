Priyanka Kaul June 15 2019, 6.04 pm June 15 2019, 6.04 pm

And she is at it again! Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, is more famous for her lashing out through her tweets rather than being an actress’s sister and manager. Rangoli, who seems to be on an unknown mission to blast Bollywood actors has this time hit out Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Rangoli tweeted two posts. One of them has a picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Reportedly, the actors are taking training for horse riding. “Ranbir plans to learn till the advanced level and will be coming in regularly,” a source said.

Rangoli has “These two pappus had to learn to ride for their upcoming love story, they went for one day got so sore never came back again, Kangana fell from horse 3 times after various injuries and invested a whole year of hard work to get galloping and action right on a horseback, this is a proof, pappus can never work as hard as hungry bhukhhad outsiders, abhi tumhari jalti hai toh main kya karoon, pls prove me wrong show me one video of pappus galloping.”

These two pappus had to learn riding for their upcoming love story, they went for one day got so sore never came back again, Kangana fell from horse 3 times after various injuries and invested whole year of hard work to get galloping...(contd) https://t.co/1uZaVjDzLv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 15, 2019

(Contd)....and action right on a horse back, this is a proof, pappus can never work as hard as hungry bhukhhad outsiders, abhi tunhari jalti hai toh main kya karoon 😁, pls prove me wrong show me one vidoe of pappus galloping 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 15, 2019

You might be wondering, where did all this come from? Well, here’s the background. A few months ago, Kangana Ranaut was trolled on social media for one of her scenes in the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.