Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli questions Soni Razdan's citizenship, the latter responds

Divya Ramnani April 16 2019, 5.26 pm April 16 2019, 5.26 pm

The Ranaut sisters are in no mood to stop. It was only recently that Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Alia Bhatt for numerous reasons. From questioning her credibility in Bollywood to degrading her acting skills, the Panga actor has done it all. But, hey! It doesn’t end here, in fact, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, too, has been dragged into this mess. It all started before the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections that veteran actor Soni Razdan urged people to not to vote for BJP. This didn’t go well with a lot of people including Kangana’s elder sister, Rangoli.

The acid-attack survivor, in her tweet, not only bashed the mother-daughter duo but also accused them of spreading agenda and questioned their nationality. She wrote, “These non-Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred, time to think about their agenda and not to get carried away with their provocations.” For the unversed, both Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan do not hold an Indian passport since the two are British citizens by birth. So, in order to cast her vote, both will have to give up their British citizenships because as per the Indian law, no citizen can hold dual passports. Recently, Alia was asked on her voting status to which she had nodded her head and said, “I can’t vote. Passport.”

Coming back to Rangoli – Soni, the No Fathers in Kashmir actor recently took to her social media account and slammed people, who questioned her nationality. She wrote that urging people to vote against hate has nothing to do with her citizenship. Razdan further justified herself saying that she has lived in India since she was a 3-month-old and is a regular taxpayer. So, if her hard-earned money can be contributed towards the betterment of India, she holds a right to voice her opinions too. Fair enough!

Urging people to vote against hate has nothing to do with citizenship and everything to do with being a human being. We are all human beings first and citizens of the world we live in. Secularism and democratic principles are values and it’s those that I stand for. #VoteOutHate — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 16, 2019

I do actually. My father is Indian. Lived in India since I was 3 months old. Pay taxes. Hold an Overseas Citizen of India card. If my hard earned income is good enough to be used to better this nation then I have a right to voice my opinions too. #VoteOutHate https://t.co/pizCzuTJEQ — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 16, 2019

Now, what do you have to say, Rangoli?