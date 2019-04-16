Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli says Mahesh Bhatt threw a shoe at the actress at the Woh Lamhe screening

Almas Khateeb April 16 2019, 10.29 pm April 16 2019, 10.29 pm

The Kangana Ranaut vs the world affair won't be ending anytime soon. Earlier today, Randeep Hooda came to Alia Bhatt's defence via a not-so-very-cryptic tweet. This was responded to by Rangoli who went on to blast Hooda and how he allegedly troubled Kangana on the sets of Ungli. Now, Soni Razdan tweeted how her filmmaker husband, Mahesh Bhatt, gave Kangana a break in the film industry and instead of being grateful, she's attacking his daughter (and Razdan's), Alia Bhatt. She tweeted, "Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break ... she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder? Apart from the character of course. Agenda? What’s hers...?" Have a look at Soni Razdan's tweet here:

Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break ... she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What’s hers ... ? https://t.co/D4xq12YSor — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 16, 2019

Soni Radan's tweet obviously caught the attention of Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut sister and spokesperson on Twitter. In a series of angry tweets, Rangoli has lashed out Soni Razdan. She claims that Kangana got a break from Anurag Basu, not the Bhatt filmmaker. Here's the gist of it: "Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her (Kangana Ranaut) a break, Anurag Basu did. Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brother's production house...please note that he doesn’t own that production house. After Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha' where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office... but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night, and she was just 19 years old."

Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house....(contd) @Soni_Razdan https://t.co/SD22ztrQ29 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

(Contd).... please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office..... (contd) @Soni_Razdan — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

.... but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19years old . @Soni_Razdan — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

Unfortunately, that's not all. In another series of tweets, Rangoli Chandel blasted at screenwriter Nina Arora and sarcastically called out Karan Johar for being Alia Bhatt's 'sugar daddy'. She wrote, "Of course Kangana is jealous of Alia’s supermodel looks and fashion sense, remarkable multiple national awards winning acting skills along with superhuman action style, her exceptional IQ and speeches along with refreshing writings, directorial skills...whereas poor Kangana surviving because of one sugar daddy who she works for totally free of cost."

Of course Kangana is jealous of Alia’s super model looks and fashion sense, remarkable multiple national awards winning acting skills along with superhuman action style, Her exceptional IQ and speeches along with refreshing writings, directorial skills....(contd) @nina11_arora https://t.co/3aFeYanrN3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

(contd)....whereas poor Kangana surviving because of one sugar daddy who she works for totally free of cost .... 🙏 @nina11_arora — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

Talk about airing dirty laundry in public.