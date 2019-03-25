Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, calls Bollywood celebs 'rats'

Monday morning saw the internet getting flooded with praises for Deepika Padukone. The first look of Deepika Padukone next film Chhapaak was out and fans, as well as celebs, are loving DP's transformation in the still. We've seen Deepika Padukone on the celluloid for almost 10 years, but Chhapaak goes beyond all of her previous movies in terms of its subject. In Chhapaak, Deepika plays an acid attack survivor and will feature her with a distorted face. Her character revolves around Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, an activist and a single mother.

The moment the first look of Chhapaak dropped, Deepika was all over the internet. Her friends and colleagues from the industry could not keep calm. Priyanka Chopra, whose equation with Deepika has been discussed time and again, was among the first ones to laud her look. Even actors Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao praised Deepika. While it's great to see a pool of celebs cheering in support of Deepika, it was Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's tweet which grabbed our attention. Rangoli praised Deepika but the kind words were alongside a snide remark to the rest of Bollywood. Rangoli took a dig at Bollywood by retweeting a tweet that read, "Where were these Bollywood buffoons when Kangana released her film or even her first look as #RaniLakhmiBai ?" Rangoli's reply came with her comment that lablled B-town celebs as 'rats' and stated that none of these Bollywood celebs supported Kangana during the release of her historical drama Manikarnika. However, after a while, Rangoli shared another tweet which was in support of Chhappak and team. FYI, Rangoli Chandel is herself an acid attack survivor.

No matter how unfair and unjust the world is we musn’t reflect what we hate, this is commendable on @deepikapadukone and @meghnagulzar part, being an acid attack survivor I pledge to be their biggest cheerleader #Chhapaak 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/TdY5WpZjtE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 25, 2019

Earlier Kangana Ranaut had called out Bollywood for not supporting her film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and expressed disappointment that the industry has ganged up against her. At a promotional event, Kangana said, "Is the Queen of Jhansi my relative? She is yours as much as she is mine... then why are these people hesitating? Because I spoke up about nepotism? That scared them? They have all ganged up together like a classroom of kids because I spoke up about nepotism." She later also called out Alia Bhatt spineless and Karan Johar's puppet.