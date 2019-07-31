Rushabh Dhruv July 31 2019, 9.48 pm July 31 2019, 9.48 pm

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli have never minced words and time and again spoken what's on their mind. But it is moreover Rangoli who is known to give a piece of her mind on the micro-blogging website to people/celebs who try to take panga with the Ranaut sisters. The faithful sister is known to back Kangana by lashing out at the 'nepotism' gang on Twitter. She very recently also targeted the media and actor Taapsee Pannu. Now, on Wednesday, Chandel took to Twitter and took an indirect dig at Hrithik Roshan's Super 30.

In the said tweet, without taking the name, Rangoli slammed Hrithik for his acting prowess in Super 30. Not just this, Chandel also adviced Roshan to learn acting and further stated how he ruined the Anand Kumar biopic. Some of the comments on Rangoli's tweet mentioned how she and her sister cannot handle the failure of Judgementall Hai Kya and that's why the tweet.

Have a look at the tweet by Kangana's sister Rangoli below:

khud kala rang muh pe laga ke outdated 90’s ki acting karke, ek itne mahan insaan ki biopic kharab kardi, sara dhyaan Kangana mein he rakhoge toh bhai acting kab karoge? Usko apna guru mankar, roz uski photo ki pooja kiya kar, ja thodi acting seekh le....jadoo kahin ka — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 31, 2019

Going back in time, it was almost three years ago when the whole Hrithik Roshan vs Kangana Ranaut feud came into the limelight. What started as an alleged love affair on a film’s set reached to all things controversial and, with each passing day, the tiff between the stars got worse. Both Hrithik and Kangana, on many occasions, have left no chance to express their opinions about each other. Talking about Roshan's film Super 30, it is liked by audiences and critics alike and is doing great at the ticket window.

