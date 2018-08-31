Kangana vs Sonu: Onscreen Rani Lakhsmibai and Sadashivrao bhau are up for a fight?

Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2019. The movie was earlier supposed to release this year, but has been postponed. Currently, Kangana has taken up the charge to direct the patchwork of the movie as director Krish has got busy with his project down South, a biopic on NTR. The Queen actor is trying hard to complete the film so that it releases as per the schedule on January 25, 2019.

However, here’s a hurdle: Sonu Sood, who was supposed to play the role of Sadashivrao Bhau in the historical drama, has opted out of the film. Well, Kangana, reportedly, has some allegations against the actor.

It is said that Sonu cannot be available to shoot the patchwork of the film. He is currently busy with the shooting of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. When we contacted Sonu’s team, his spokesperson stated, “Sonu has always been a thorough professional and honoured all his commitments. He had informed the makers of Manikarnika about his dates and schedule well in advance. Inconveniencing the team of his current film, to accommodate the demands of another are against his professional principles. Sonu has taken the higher road ahead and wishes the team of Manikarnika all the best."

The makers have, reportedly, roped in Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub for the role of Sadashivrao Bhau.