Ranjini Maitra July 08 2019, 6.11 pm July 08 2019, 6.11 pm

What is Ranveer Singh famous (or infamous) for? His wardrobe, of course! Quirky, funky, blingy, bizarre, you call it and he has it. While the fashion police almost choked looking at his attires SO many times, one has to admit that very few pull off an I-don't-give-a-damn look like he does. Agreed?

There's a good side of it also. When it comes to looking like a certain character, Ranveer does that with the utmost ease. For example, his first look from his forthcoming release 83 recently came out, and it was as flawless as it could be. Ranveer plays cricket legend Kapil Dev. The two have been spending time together and there's a lot of exchange. We also found that one photo that will convince you that Ranveer's fashion sense indeed is influencing Kapil Dev...LOL!

Just a little more colourful, and the former cricketer does absolute justice to Ranveer Singh's biopic! ;) Anyone considering making that already?

The photo is spreading like fire and Twitter can't get enough of it. Riteish Deshmukh is one of them!

👌👌😂😂🤣🤣 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 7, 2019

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Aahana Kumra were also clearly smitten by the joke.

Class! — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) July 7, 2019

🥳🥳💕👏👏😋😂😂🤣🤣 — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) July 7, 2019

And you thought Anurag Kashyap only liked dark humour. He likes this one too!

On a related note, Ranveer happens to be a huge fan of Kapil Dev. At the launch event, he was asked about his reaction when Kabir Khan offered him the film. “I was born at the time when cricket was big time. When Kabir Sahab (director Kabir Khan) had come to me and said that there will be a film on 83, I was like finally. And when he was narrating it to me, I was like woooh. It is not a story just about cricket but a human story," he said,