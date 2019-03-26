Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director

Work on 83, a sports drama around India's historic cricket world cup win in 1983, is on. While Ranveer Singh will be playing the then-captain Kapil Dev, a bunch of other talented actors have been brought on board to play the rest of the team. What's interesting is that former cricketer Sandeep Patil's (who was a part of the winning team) son Chirag Patil joined the cast a few weeks back and will be playing his father. This is probably the first time in Bollywood that an actor is playing his father on the big screen. But hey, Chirag isn't the only cricketer's child who is a part of the film! Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya is now a part of 83, but not as an actor!

23-year-old Amiya is working as an assistant director to Kabir Khan and seems to have gotten along well with the team. “We met for the first time while working on the film. She’s from Delhi, I’m from Mumbai and she’s way younger than me. She’s part of our daily training sessions since she is on the direction team. So, she keeps us updated on any meetings we are supposed to attend. Whenever I’m in Kabir’s office, she’s there and is very involved in the process, be it planning the costumes or the schedule", Chirag told Mirror.

Kapil Dev himself has been actively associated with the preparations of the film and has even met Ranveer a couple of times. The actor is required to learn Dev's bowling style for the film and believes it will be difficult.

"I went to Lord’s to watch a Test match. It rained all day and there was not a single ball bowled. In the box, Sachin Tendulkar happened to come. I was lucky enough to get some time with him. I was telling him I am doing this movie and I am playing Kapil Dev. I told him I am going to do all the homework and I am going to get the look and accent everything, but I think the most difficult part would be the bowling. And he was like – oh, you are going to do the bowling yourself? He also thinks it’s going to be tough,” he told Rajeev Masand in an older interview.

The rest of the 83 cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem and Ammy Virk among others.