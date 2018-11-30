Kapil Sharma confesses to gate crashing weddings for free food

Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma is slated to marry his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12. Prior to his big day, Sharma has gone on record to talk about some of his escapades when he was still young. In a statement, Sharma talked about his college days when he used to gatecrash weddings along with his buddies in Delhi.

In his statement, Kapil even recalled an incident when he along with his friend were caught and had to make up a story. “Once we got caught red-handed by an uncle. My friend made up a story saying that the food in our college mess got over and that we didn’t have anything to eat,” he had said.

Sharma reminisced that though they had eaten the food by the time they were caught, the ‘uncle’ insisted that they stay back and indulge in the eating and dancing. “We had twice the amount of food. Then we danced also. This is one experience I can never forget,” said Sharma in his statement.

The 37-year-old announced his marriage through a statement. “We would like to thank each and every one who has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of all our loved ones,” read the statement. The couple had been dating for a long time and had even introduced Ginni to his fans back in March.

Well, anyone up to gatecrash his wedding?