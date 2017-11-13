Kapil Sharma: I have cheated my mom and I’m not proud of it

As it is aptly said, there is pain in laughter and it holds true for Kapil Sharma. The person who has the responsibility of making the whole nation laugh, has lost his own smile one too many times. The actor-comedian had to go through a roller coaster ride both in his personal and professional life.

The actor saw his career graph take a dip with the end of his once popular show The Kapil Sharma show which lead to his stay in rehab to battle an alcohol addiction.

Kapil Sharma is known to be really close to his mother who is a regular feature in most of his shows. In a recent interview with DNA, Kapil reveals how he hid his problems from his mother and had to lie time and again for which he now feels guilty.

Kapil said, “She kept asking me why I stopped my show. First few days, I lied to her and told her that it was because of the strike. I didn’t want to disturb her. But then, she would get to know from idhar-udhar that Kapil’s health isn’t great. So then she started worrying about me. I called her here in Mumbai and I would stay in front of her all the time at home. But andar jaake apne kamre mein raat ko pee loon toh usko kahan pata chalega (gets emotional). I have cheated my mom and I’m not proud of it.”

Well it was all in the past and we wish him all the best. The comedian is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Firangi and rumour has it that his mom has a cameo in the film along with his sister, sister-in-law and nephew. It is truly going to be a family drama.

The film is slated to release on November 24.