Kapil Sharma: ‘I know what I am doing’

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, who is in the eye controversy has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. He spoke to Bollywood Hungama about the various allegations and counter-allegations, “I know what I’m doing.” The actor, who is reportedly battling depression, was in news last week for posting expletive tweets, which he later deleted. But soon after the screenshots of those tweets went viral, Kapil claimed that his account was hacked. Eventually, that tweet was also deleted and the next day, Kapil wrote, “Whatever I wrote, came straight from my heart.”

He further added, “The people who want my career destroyed can spread whatever lies they want. I am okay with it. I am not new to people piggy riding on my success. Let them... as long as it gives them the satisfaction that they want. I know what I am doing.”

The ace comedian also said that he has filed a complaint against Neeti and Preeti Simoes, who were the producers of his previous show Comedy Nights With Kapil. They allegedly tried to extort money from Kapil. Following the controversy, Kapil’s colleagues such as Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda urged his fans to keep faith in him considering his state of mind.

Meanwhile, Kapil's new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma, has been put on hold. Sharma apparently cancelled several shoots causing financial and reputational damage to the show producers and the channel.