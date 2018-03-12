Kapil Sharma in trouble ahead of comeback show

Comedian Kapil Sharma wowed us all when he announced his television show comeback titled Family Time with Kapil Sharma. However, things seem to be going downhill for the comedian-turned actor since the Independent Students Federation filed a complaint against him for failing to adhere to traffic rules. According to reports, Keshav Kohli, the president of the Federation alleged that Kapil was not sticking to the speed limits while riding his bike. The comedian was en route to Amritsar.

The upcoming show will have nearly the same cast as before except for Sunil Grover. Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar will be a part of the team but it is unclear if Ali Asgar will come on board. Keshav reportedly filed a police complaint against Kapil and argued that it was unfortunate that Kapil who is a native of Amritsar did not follow traffic rules.

Laut kar aaraha hai Kapil Sharma Sony Entertainment Television par, kuch alag lekar. Iss baar hasi ke alaava kuch aur bhi hai jo jayega dekar. Kya, kab aur kaise? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/F0I9w6BGnE — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 9, 2018

The case was filed after a video that featured Kapil riding a bike while talking about his experience of growing up in Amritsar went viral. The video also showed him over speeding and not wearing a helmet.

This is not the first time that a video caught the attention of the police. Earlier, the Delhi police issued a challan to actor Mukhesh Rishi for riding a bike without a helmet. At that time, Rishi was dressed as a Raavan for Ram Leela. Besides that, singer Dhinchak Pooja came under the scanner of the Delhi police after failing to wear a helmet in her music video, Scooter.​