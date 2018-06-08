Kapil Sharma is back on Twitter, two months post his abusive stint on the platform

Ace comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma has been ridden in controversies from the word go. Last, he was in the news for a tiff with a journalist on social media post which he went on a self-imposed exile for two months. Now, he is back on Twitter.

Last night, Kapil shared a music video promoting his friends Dr Zeus and Zora Randhawa’s new song Tha Tha and even announced that he would be chatting with his followers at 11 pm.

Hello friends .. hope all well .. let’s have a chat tonight by 11 pm .. till then listen this Punjabi dance number by my friends @drzeusworld @ZoraWorldwide https://t.co/R0JhG2paOt — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 7, 2018

As the chat session unfolded, one follower told Kapil that he misses him a lot and often spends his days catching up on the old episodes of Comedy Circus. Kapil assured him that he would bounce back with something new very soon. We love his confidence and knowing how he has come up the hard way, we’re sure he’ll be back with a bang.

Kapil also addressed the most important question on everybody’s mind. That was regarding his two-month absence from Twitter. He stated that since he was travelling he couldn’t manage to churn out time to tend to his fans on Twitter. He even added that he has put on some weight now and needs to shed all the extra fat. Honestly, it’s good to see Kapil all sober now because the man has gone through enough already.

First, his misbehaving attitude with Sunil Grover, second, his starry ways with B-Town celebs who were made to wait on his show and third, his Twitter rant and abuses. While, there were reports about him going through a rehab session due to his mental state, now, as the actor has returned to Twitter, we are hoping that he has regained some sense in terms of how to conduct himself on social media.