image
Tuesday, September 25th 2018
English
Kapil Sharma is taking his alcohol addiction head on

Bollywood

Kapil Sharma is taking his alcohol addiction head on

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 25 2018, 5.32 pm
back
alcoholbangaloreBollywoodEntertainmentKapil SharmarehabTelevisionTreatmenttv
nextDhoom Dhadakka from Namaste England: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Punjabi moves are on point
ALSO READ

Uday Chopra's marijuana rant fuels debate on marijuana vs alcohol

No cheers! Goa CM encounters party people, bans drinking on the streets

Lemon-Do: Coca Cola launches its first ever alcoholic drink in Japan