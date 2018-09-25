Kapil Sharma is taking his alcohol addiction head on

Kapil Sharma is having a rather long break from TV shows, films and everything else in the workspace. You might remember his rumoured ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes opening up in an interview and telling us how he was suffering from a number of issues, with little understanding from his family. But then, he is also working hard to come out of the dark pigeonhole of anxiety, stress and addiction to alcohol. He has enrolled himself in an ayurvedic ashram in Bangalore for a thorough detoxification.

“Kapil is off drinks, and he needs to lose at least 15 kg. He is at an ayurvedic ashram in Bengaluru, and he will return to Mumbai on October 28 to start preparing for his show," a source informed Deccan Chronicle.

For those who knew of Kapil heading to a rehab earlier, this is the same ashram he went to, but was probably not patient enough to finish the course.

View this post on Instagram Heavy rain n thunderstorm in banglore 🌧⛈🌧⛈😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Sep 24, 2018 at 8:39am PDT

‘He went to the same ashram last year, but he left the course incomplete and started drinking again. This time, he is determined to sweat it out as Akshay paaji’s wife has recommended the treatment,” the source added.

Kapil, before his exile, was making headlines for all wrong reasons including his much public spat with Sunil Grover and an ugly fallout with a senior journalist. Grover, on the other hand, is going strong and has two films coming up!

Hope you return healthy and hearty, Kapil...