Kapil Sharma's latest pictures have got us concerned about his acute depression

Kapil Sharma has gone through a very rough phase. After tasting fame with the show Comedy Nights with Kapil and making a successful Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, the comedian failed to manage his stardom. He has been in the news for all the wrong reasons like fights with Sunil Grover, his show going off air, making celebrities wait for the shoot, etc. However, it was revealed that he was in depression and had turned into an alcoholic.

Kapil has been away from the limelight for quite some time, but he recently made a rare appearance as he got clicked at the airport.

His pictures have left us in shock as they are nothing compared to that of chirpy Kapil we have seen till date.

Looking at his pictures we can surely say that Kapil is not in a good state. Stress is clearly visible on his face and he seems to have put on a lot of weight. He has earlier revealed on how he has been battling with depression and these pictures make us concerned for him. He doesn't seem to have gotten over his depression phase making us worried.

A few days ago, when he had interacted with his fans on Twitter he had revealed that he is trying to change his lifestyle. Kapil had also hinted at being back on TV with a show. However, we are yet to hear the announcement of his new show.

Well, if Kapil is not well and is still going through any medical issue, we wish him a speedy recovery.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in Firangi which had turned out to be a dud at the box office.