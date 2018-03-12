Kapil Sharma’s new show title revealed - Family Time With Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma’s upcoming show has been christened as Family Time With Kapil Sharma. It will have family members compete with each other in a rounds of games and fun activities. Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar are also a part of the cast. Kapil is back in the same channel which aired The Kapil Sharma show. It appears that the channel has overlooked all the issues that they had faced because of his last minute cancellation of shoots.

Laut kar aaraha hai Kapil Sharma Sony Entertainment Television par, kuch alag lekar. Iss baar hasi ke alaava kuch aur bhi hai jo jayega dekar. Kya, kab aur kaise? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/F0I9w6BGnE — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 9, 2018

Last week, the makers of the show released a promo showing Kapil taking an auto to Sony Entertainment Television and the auto-driver denied him, mentioning that he still has to pay his outstanding balances. With no option left, Kapil boards a bus. Kapil is also seen taking a dig at his downfall and promises to make a good comeback in his new show.

Kapil was last seen in the film Firangi (his second Bollywood release), which was released last year in November. Unfortunately the film had flopped at the box office.

The actor-comedian is at present busy filming for Family Time With Kapil Sharma. Kapil is quite positive about his new show and in a statement to a news agency he said, “I feel very nice that people love me so much. I wanted to come on TV, and not even dreamt of being in films. Now, I have done both…I feel very nice and hope this love keep pouring and I keep on doing the good work.”