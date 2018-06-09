Kapoor & Co. go down the memory lane as they wish their dear Sonam a happy birthday

Dearest Sonam Kapoor turns 33 today! This is her first birthday after her marriage with beau Anand Ahuja, and hence, it got to be extra special. Right? The Kapoor clan has been taking to social media to wish the apple of their eye a joyful day. They are mostly adorable throwback pictures. Dad Anil Kapoor wrote the most heartfelt message for his darling daughter.

"From being the best bridesmaid on screen to the most beautiful bride in real life (not just a father's bias), you have shown the world, once again, what an incredible force you are," the proud father writes.

Brother Harshvardhan Kapoor also went down the memory lane and shared a childhood picture of the three siblings. "Through thick, through thin, through laughter, through tears...," he recalls.

And not to forget aunt Maheep Kapoor, who showed us what a pretty bridesmaid Sonam had made for!